Zaveh, an emerging agritourism destination in northeast Iran

TEHRAN — Zaveh county in northeast Iran has the potential to become a leading agritourism destination thanks to its high-quality saffron and vast areas dedicated to the cultivation of this valuable crop, a local official has said.

Ali Mohammadi, head of the Torbat-e Heydarieh and Zaveh Cultural Heritage Department, told ISNA that one of the key capacities that can be developed with saffron at its core is agritourism.

“Fortunately, the relevant ministries have adopted a positive approach toward this type of tourism in recent years,” he said.

According to Mohammadi, saffron tours have been launched to showcase Zaveh’s potential and familiarize tourists with various stages of saffron production. In addition to visiting saffron farms, plans are underway to include saffron-based products in souvenir packages for travelers, tourists, and pilgrims.

He noted that, in recognition of October 27 as National Saffron Day, numerous specialized festivals and tours were held in the region this year. Since the beginning of the harvest season in early October, more than 35 tour leaders have expressed readiness to guide visitors through saffron farms, with these programs expected to continue until early December.

Emphasizing that saffron is not only an agricultural product but also a significant part of the local culture, rituals, and identity, Mohammadi said: “One of our main policies, alongside tourism development, is to preserve the traditional customs and practices associated with saffron.”

He added that efforts are underway to register these rituals as elements of Iran’s intangible cultural heritage. “The enthusiasm and joy of the people during the harvest—especially when they go to the fields before sunrise to pick saffron flowers—reflect Iran’s authentic farming culture. Reviving these traditions is itself a valuable cultural and tourism attraction,” he explained.

Mohammadi acknowledged that transforming saffron into a prominent tourism brand in Khorasan Razavi comes with challenges, the most significant being the lack of tourism infrastructure. To address this, consultations are being held with urban management and related organizations to develop and strengthen essential infrastructure, particularly in tourist villages that, in addition to saffron production, boast historical and natural attractions.

“The development of ecotourism resorts in these areas can play an important role in attracting more tourists and encouraging longer stays,” he added.

