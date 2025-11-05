Iran’s railway emerges as key transit link between India, Russia

TEHRAN – Iran’s railway network is set to play a central role in connecting Mumbai to Moscow through the International North–South Transit Corridor (INSTC), as senior Iranian and Indian officials push to accelerate regional transport cooperation.

In a meeting between Jabbarali Zakari, head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways, and Rudra Gaurav Shresth, India’s ambassador to Tehran, both sides underscored the importance of expanding railway collaboration and advancing the INSTC as a strategic trade route.

Zakari said Iran serves as the main link between India and Russia, adding that the development of the corridor remains one of the country’s top railway priorities.

“With active cooperation among member states, the INSTC’s progress will accelerate further,” he said.

He noted that Chabahar Port will play a crucial role in boosting Iran’s share of regional transit, with supporting infrastructure rapidly nearing completion.

The official also emphasized the importance of integrated sea-rail transport between Mumbai and Chabahar, which could significantly increase freight capacity along the corridor.

Zakari announced that the Chabahar–Zahedan railway line will be completed within six months and enter operation three months later, calling it a key step in activating Chabahar’s full potential as a regional hub.

He also revealed plans to establish a rail link between Afghanistan and India through Chabahar, which would shorten cargo transit time and distance between the two countries.

The Iranian railway chief expressed hope that closer technical cooperation and engagement between private companies in Iran and India would further strengthen regional connectivity.

Ambassador Shresth welcomed the growing momentum in bilateral rail collaboration, praising Iran’s strategic role in enhancing regional trade routes.

