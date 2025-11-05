Iran’s Valizadeh runner-up at 2025 Heyball World Champion

TEHRAN – Sina Valizadeh of Iran claimed a silver medal at the 2025 Men’s Heyball World Champion.

Valizadeh lost to Briton Gareth Potts 7–4 in a gripping final.

Potts, already a legend in the cue sports world, added yet another world title to his illustrious career, displaying clinical accuracy and mental strength throughout the match.

Valizadeh, who took down in-form players including Jack Whelan on his way to the final, finishes as runner-up after an outstanding campaign that showcased his world-class potential.

The bronze medals went to Jack Whelan (Britain) and Arfan Dad (Pakistan) — both of whom delivered exceptional performances throughout the knockout stages.

The competition was held in Brisbane, Australia.