Tehran seeks compensation as Trump admits he was ‘very much in charge’ of Israel’s raid on Iran

TEHRN – Iran has stated that a public "criminal confession" from U.S. President Donald Trump confirms Washington's direct role in Israel's aggression against the country in June, holding both parties fully responsible for civilian deaths, widespread destruction, and attacks on safeguarded nuclear sites.

The remarks follow a new acknowledgement from Trump, who told reporters on Thursday regarding the June aggression against Iran, “Israel attacked first. That attack was very, very powerful. I was very much in charge of that.”

The war lasted for 12-days, and while the U.S. publicly entered the war on day 10, it initially said there was no American involvement in the Israeli attacks that ended up killing around 1100 Iranians.

In a letter to the UN Security Council, Iran’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, stated that Trump's remarks provide “clear and irrefutable evidence” of U.S. leadership in the attacks. Iravani condemned the aggression as a “grave and flagrant violation” of international law and the UN Charter. He further stated that Trump’s admission “clearly and unequivocally exposes the falsity” of earlier U.S. claims of non-involvement.

The Iranian envoy declared that both the U.S. and Israel “bear full and joint responsibility for their aggression and for the resulting loss of innocent lives, the extensive destruction of civilian property and infrastructure, and the deliberate targeting of safeguarded and peaceful nuclear facilities.” He underlined Iran’s sovereign right to pursue legal avenues to hold the U.S. accountable and seek compensation.