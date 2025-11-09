Time Museum hosts children for water festival

TEHRAN - A group of children and their families attended a water festival held on Friday at Tehran’s Time Museum also known as Tamashagah Zaman.

The event was organized in cooperation with the Iranian National Committee of the International Council of Museums (ICOM).

According to IRIB, Sara Reyhani, an expert in Time Museum, said that the festival focused on safeguarding the water and its importance on formation of architectural monuments and Iranian gardens.

She also said that this museum, as one of the specialized museums which displays the time concept in link with human’s culture, civilization, and life, hosted the children and their parents.

The festival featured Shahnameh-reading performance, traditional show regarding saving qanat (an ancient underground water network), and poem reading relating to water, she added.

Reyhani said that Chairman of the National Committee of Iranian Museums (ICOM) Ahmad Mohit Tabatabai also gave explanations about preserving water resources and the role of ancient Iran’s rituals in the formation of Iranian culture, art and architecture.

She stated that the event sought to introduce the cultural heritage customs to the younger generation and preserving them in today’s nature.

Reyhani said that the water festival ritual is a sign of Iranians' respect for the blessings of water and nature, which dates back to the era before ancient Iran.

“Since time and nature are two inseparable elements in Iranian culture, and time gains meaning with the cycle of seasons and the flow of water, Time Museum has the task of explaining the cultural and philosophical concepts related to time.”

Reyhani added that currently, Time Museum is planning to design and hold weekly programs for children and teenagers in cooperation with the Cultural Department, focusing on tourism and topics such as ‘The Impact of Time on Human Life’ and ‘The Concept of the Clock in Iranian Architecture, Art, and Literature’.

Time Museum, located in the Zaferanieh District of Tehran, is the first museum of time measurement and display tools. It is one of the tourist spaces in Tehran, which opened in 1999.

