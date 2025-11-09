Uruguayan ambassador highlights sports, media as bridges to stronger Iran ties

TEHRAN – In a meeting focused on fostering bilateral relations, His Excellency Beraldo Roque Nicola Flaniguen, the Ambassador of Uruguay to Tehran, met with a representative from Tehran Times at the embassy on Sunday.

The discussions centered on the pivotal role of media diplomacy in enhancing cooperation between Iran and Uruguay. Ambassador Flaniguen presented a range of constructive ideas for deepening cultural and people-to-people ties, emphasizing the unique potential of sports—and the two nations' shared passion for football—to serve as a powerful bridge.

The ambassador reaffirmed his commitment to utilizing the embassy's resources to facilitate this enhanced cooperation and praised the role of influential media outlets like Tehran Times in the process.

This meeting builds upon recent diplomatic efforts, following the ambassador's meeting with Iran’s Minister of Sports and Youth, Ahmad Donyamali, in mid-September.

During that earlier meeting, Minister Donyamali expressed his admiration for Uruguay's football culture, stating, “It is a good opportunity for me since I love Uruguay for the way they play football. In fact, football is a part of Uruguayan life.”

Referring to Iran's policy of developing international sports relations, Donyamali added, “The government’s policy is to expand relations with countries around the world, especially South American countries. With the new government in Uruguay, it seems there is a better atmosphere for cooperation between the two countries.”

He further noted, “Iran and Uruguay share many commonalities, and we would be happy to have more interactions. We are ready to host the Uruguayan Minister of Sports and to sign a memorandum of understanding with this country.”

Together, these dialogues underscore a mutual and growing commitment to exploring new avenues for mutual understanding and collaboration, with sports and media at the forefront of this promising bilateral engagement.

Framed in diplomacy, united by passion. The national team shirts of Iran and Uruguay, a powerful symbol of the connection between the two nations, on display at the Uruguayan Embassy in Tehran.

Photos By Mahnaz Abdi