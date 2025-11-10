Iran’s oil exports hit highest level since 2018

TEHRAN – Iran’s crude oil exports climbed to around 2.0 million barrels per day in September 2025, marking the highest level since mid-2018, according to international tanker-tracking firm TankerTrackers.

The company wrote on X that Iran’s exports had reached a seven-year high despite the reimposition of United Nations sanctions against Tehran in late September.

The surge in shipments comes as U.S. and European governments had expected renewed UN sanctions to disrupt Iran’s oil flows to buyers such as China. However, the latest data supports Iranian officials’ earlier assessments that the measures would have little impact.

Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad said last week that the UN’s reinstated sanctions would not add pressure on the country’s oil exports, noting that Iran had already endured some of Washington’s toughest restrictions in past years.

The UN reimposed six sanctions resolutions linked to Iran’s nuclear program that had been lifted under the 2015 deal, targeting individuals, nuclear-related equipment, and arms trade.

EF/MA