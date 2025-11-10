Beijing’s ambassador: Gilan offers strong potential for investment in tourism, economy

TEHRAN — Beijing’s ambassador to Tehran has said that Gilan province, in northern Iran, possesses rich natural resources and significant economic and tourism attractions, making it an appealing destination for Chinese investors.

Ambassador Cong Peiwu on Sunday noted that the province’s favorable capacities for economic growth and tourism development could open new opportunities for strengthening cooperation between Iran and China in related sectors.

Speaking on the sidelines of a visit to various economic and tourist areas in the border city of Astara, he said: “We support Iran as a friendly country and will not let sanctions affect our business affairs,” ISNA reported.

“We do not accept the unreasonable pressures of the United States and will not pay attention to them, and we will show our opposition to them in practice, and we will not allow any disruption to our interactions,” Cong was quoted as saying by ISNA.

The Chinese ambassador to Iran continued: “I would like to thank the officials of the friendly country of the Islamic Republic of Iran, both in the capital city of Tehran and in Gilan province, as well as the governor of Astara city, head of Custom Administration and all relevant officials for their support and assistance during the 12-day war (the Israeli aggression to Iran which began on June 13 and ended with a ceasefire on June 24) for the smooth departure of Chinese nationals.”

He added that given the war situation in Iran, Iranian officials allowed Chinese nationals to leave the Astara land border in Gilan province with full cooperation and assistance. “For this reason, there was no interference in our work, and I am grateful to Iran for this.”

The ambassador said that the border city of Astara, due to its strategic location, has land, rail and sea borders and is considered a suitable location for trade and commerce.

This city is one of the beautiful manifestations of nature in Iran and Gilan province, and with its beautiful mountains, sea and forests, can be a suitable area to attract Chinese tourists, he added.

KD

