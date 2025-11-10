Iran-China workshop on decarbonization, sustainable environment underway

TEHRAN – Supported by the Iran National Science Foundation (INSF) and the National Natural Science Foundation of China (NSFC), an Iranian-Chinese workshop is being held from Monday to Wednesday, focusing on new technologies for decarbonization and the sustainable built environment.

Organized by Sharif Energy, Water, and Environmental Research Institute and Chongqing University, China, the three-day event is being conducted in English, with participants attending the workshop in person and online, IRNA reported.

It is centered around pathways toward a net-zero and decarbonized energy future, sustainable sectors, and carbon efficiency, as well as innovation and digitalization for the energy transition, and the development of climate-resilient and resource-efficient cities.

The workshop serves as a valuable step towards expanding scientific ties between the two countries to lower carbon dioxide emissions and develop a sustainable environment.

In May, Iran and China conducted a workshop on emerging ways to boost climate change resilience.

The workshop titled ‘Emerging Technologies and Methods for Climate Resilience’ was also organized by Sharif University of Technology and Chongqing University, both in person and online, in the English language. The primary objective of the workshop was to identify the most innovative ways to strengthen urban climate change resilience.

The workshop centered on climate-responsive urban design and technologies, climate risk management and new technologies for risk mitigation, urban energy transition, climate resilience, water resilience, as well as integrated system planning, smart governance, and social adaptation to climate change, and climate system modeling to assess and predict climate change.

It also highlighted the use of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data in analyzing and adapting to climate change, as well as sustainable infrastructure, resource management for climate-resilient cities, international cooperation, and the development of joint solutions to enhance urban resilience.

Measures taken to curb carbon emissions

According to the head of the Department of Environment (DOE), despite facing unilateral coercive measures, as well as imposed restrictions on access to modern technologies, knowledge, financial support, and foreign investment, the Islamic Republic of Iran has achieved remarkable progress to protect the environment by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, adapting to climate change, and moving toward the use of renewable energy sources, while considering further steps to take in the coming years.

She made the remarks while addressing the 2025 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as the 30th Conference of the Parties (COP30), which is scheduled to be held in Belém, Brazil, from November 6 to 21.

Over the past year alone, Iran has increased its solar energy capacity by 75 percent, expanded wind power generation, being added to a previous target to increase nuclear power capacity, joined the BRICS carbon market, and reduced carbon emissions through efficient flare management in its oil and gas fields, such as a 10 billion cubic meters reduction and a further 12 billion cubic meter reduction plan for the next 4 years, she added.

Accordingly, transitional fuels and enhanced energy efficiency management projects are underway to improve the country’s resilience to the adverse impacts of climate change.

These measures demonstrate Iran’s firm commitment to environmental protection. It also emphasizes that despite the mentioned challenges, the Islamic Republic of Iran continues to strive to uphold the right of its people and others to a clean and healthy environment, Ansari further noted.

