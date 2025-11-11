Iran, Uzbekistan promote joint tourism projects

TEHRAN—Iran’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Reza Salehi-Amiri and Chairman of the Uzbekistan Tourism Committee Umid Shadiev emphasized the deep civilizational, cultural and historical commonalities between the two nations on the sidelines of the 26th UN Tourism General Assembly, which officially opened in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday. They agreed to form a joint technical committee, expand flight routes and develop joint tourism and cultural heritage projects.

Referring to the cultural and civilizational similarities between the two countries, Salehi-Amiri said: “This meeting is very important for me. Relations with Uzbekistan have a special place in the regional agenda of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The people of the two countries have no reason for distance and there are many reasons for extensive cooperation,” ILNA reported.

Recalling his trip to Uzbekistan, he added: “Our culture, people, and history are intertwined as if we live in one cultural geography. Instead of a purely economic perspective, we emphasize deep cultural and civilizational ties.”

He appreciated the invitation of the Uzbek side to participate in the International Tourism Fair ‘Tourism on the Silk Road’ in Tashkent.

The minister invited Shadiev to attend the Tehran International Tourism and Related Industries Exhibition in February and said that the tourism capacities of 31 Iranian provinces and regional countries will be introduced in this exhibition. “I invite you to participate in this event as a special guest to make the Iran-Uzbekistan tourism route more active.”

Salehi-Amiri also emphasized the formation of a joint technical committee on tourism. “Our goal with this committee is to identify and remove obstacles to mutual cooperation. I suggest that the meetings of this committee be held on a quarterly basis so that tourism, educational and cultural relations can progress regularly.”

He announced Iran's readiness to cooperate in the restoration of historical monuments in Uzbekistan, adding: “The Iranian Cultural Heritage Ministry’s Research Institute has a specialized restoration center and we are ready to send our professional restorers to cooperate in the restoration projects of Bukhara and Samarkand.”

Salehi-Amiri also emphasized holding joint tourism and handicraft exhibitions in Tashkent and Tehran, saying that Iran and Uzbekistan can introduce their cultural and historical capacities to the nations of the region through joint exhibitions. This cooperation is not only economic, but also cultural and civilizational, he added.

Also, Shadiev welcomed Salehi-Amiri's suggestions and said: “We have a common history and culture, and I believe that a common future awaits the two nations,” he was quoted as saying by ILNA.

Shadiev expressed his satisfaction with the expansion of direct flights between Mashhad and the cities of Uzbekistan, saying:” If there is no direct connection between the countries, tourism cannot grow either. The establishment of these flights is a sign of a common determination to develop the relations.”

He emphasized: “Currently, Uzbek visas are issued online for Iranian tourists, and we are trying to turn this process into mutual visa cancellation to make travel between the two nations easier.”

Shadiev finally expressed hope that cooperation between Iran and Uzbekistan in the fields of tourism, education, and cultural heritage will continue sustainably, adding: “We welcome your invitation to attend the Tehran International Exhibition and are ready to develop future cooperation.”

