Tehran, Riyadh vow to deepen cultural, tourism ties

TEHRAN - Iran’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Reza Salehi-Amiri said on Monday that tourism could strengthen ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia, as he invited his Saudi counterpart to attend the upcoming Tehran International Tourism Exhibition.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 26th UN Tourism General Assembly in Riyadh, Salehi-Amiri told Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb that the Islamic Republic was ready to actively participate in joint cultural and tourism initiatives, particularly in the fields of heritage, handicrafts, and religious tourism, IRNA reported.

“We believe that tourism can deepen the connection between the peoples of Iran and Saudi Arabia,” Salehi-Amiri said. “Our people are eager to visit Mecca and Medina, while Saudis are interested in discovering Iran’s natural and pilgrimage attractions.”

He invited Al-Khateeb to take part in the Tehran International Tourism Exhibition, describing it as the largest tourism event in the region and an opportunity to showcase Iran and Saudi Arabia’s cultural and economic capacities and to foster cooperation between their tourism industries.

Salehi-Amiri said West Asia possesses some of the richest cultural and historical heritages in the world, but its share of global tourism revenue remained limited. “Iran-Saudi cooperation could serve as a driving force to attract international visitors and promote Islamic culture globally,” he added.

Highlighting the positive trend in bilateral relations, Salehi-Amiri said Iran’s commitment to expanding ties with Saudi Arabia is “firm and clear.” He then cited two recent milestones: the meeting between Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Doha, and the Saudi defense minister’s visit to Tehran.

Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb, for his part, thanked Iran for its “active participation and support” of the assembly’s agenda, saying he had conveyed greetings from the Custodian of the Holy Mosques and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the Iranian government and people.

He said Riyadh welcomed the continuation of bilateral dialogue, noting that ties between the two nations had recently followed a positive trajectory, contributing to regional stability and cooperation.

Al-Khateeb also expressed appreciation for Iran’s invitation to the Tehran tourism exhibition, saying Saudi Arabia valued Iranian handicrafts such as carpets, saffron, and traditional arts, and looked forward to expanding cooperation in those sectors.

“People in Saudi Arabia are familiar with Iran’s culture and history, and stronger tourism exchanges can enhance mutual understanding and friendship,” he said.

At the end of the meeting, the two ministers agreed to continue dialogue, establish a joint tourism working group, and plan cultural events and specialized exhibitions in Tehran and Riyadh.

