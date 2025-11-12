Iran’s renewable power capacity to reach 4,000 MW in 40 days

TEHRAN – Iran’s renewable energy capacity is hoped to reach 4,000 megawatts (MW) by the end of the next Iranian calendar month (December 21), according to Mohsen Tarztalab, deputy energy minister and head of the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization (SATBA).

In his recent press conference, Tarztalab said that the capacity of the country's renewable power plants has reached 2,720 megawatts by October 27, whereas at the beginning of the administration, the figure was approximately 1,300 megawatts.

He added that by the end of the current Iranian month, an additional 420 megawatts will be added to this capacity, and if financial resources are provided on time, it is hoped that we will reach 4,000 megawatts by the end of the next month.

Tarztalab emphasized that if this goal is realized, the path to achieving 7,000 megawatts by the end of the year (March 20, 2026) will be feasible; however, if there are delays in financial measures, the final figure will be a maximum of 5,200 megawatts.

MA