Kish Island, Armenia discuss tourism cooperation

TEHRAN—Managing Director of Kish Free Zone Organization Mohammad Kabiri and Armenian ambassador to Iran Grigor Hakobyan have emphasized promotion of tourism and economic cooperation in a joint gathering which was held on the sidelines of Kish Invex 2025 in the southern Iranian island on Wednesday.

They also exchanged views on launching direct flights between Yerevan and Kish, IRNA reported.

They also discussed ways to expand interactions in the fields of tourism, economy and culture.

Kabiri stated that the main goal of inviting ambassadors from different countries to Kish was to introduce the unique capacities of the historical island and said that constructive discussions were held in this meeting.

He added: “The first focus of our discussions was the development of tourism between Yerevan and Kish and the possibility of establishing direct flights, but this issue required a formal process, and the initial negotiations in this regard were conducted well, and both sides expressed a serious desire to advance it.”

“We are currently examining the routes for transporting goods from Yerevan to the Persian Gulf region via Kish, and we hope that this cooperation will lead to practical results in the near future.”

Also, the Armenian envoy expressed satisfaction at being in Kish Island and said: “Kish boasts numerous capacities and facilities. I think that we can start new cooperation between Armenia and Kish particularly in tourism field.”

Hakobyan added that it was proposed that, as a first step, a group of tourism activists, bloggers, and prominent and influential figures from Armenia travel to Kish Island and experience firsthand the island's potential.

KD