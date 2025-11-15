‘Unfounded, fabricated’, Iran denounces Canada’s claims of targeted threats

TEHRAN – Iran has rejected recent accusations from the head of Canada’s domestic intelligence agency, dismissing them as unfounded and fabricated.

Zahra Ershadi, Director-General for American Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, responded after Dan Rogers, the director of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, asserted on Thursday that his agency had prevented potentially deadly threats allegedly orchestrated by Iran against individuals viewed as adversaries.

Rogers claimed that CSIS disrupted operations involving Iranian intelligence and groups he described as their proxies, who were supposedly targeting people they considered hostile to Iran’s interests.

He further stated that his agency had stopped Russian attempts to illicitly obtain Canadian technology and equipment, and he accused China and India of engaging in espionage and transnational repression involving Canada.

In her response, Ershadi criticized Canada for its continued support of Israel and its role in enabling the genocide of Palestinians.

She argued that “the absurd accusations issued by Canada’s security agency against Iran serve only to distract from the lawlessness and atrocities carried out by the Israeli regime in West Asia—and from Canada’s support for those actions.”

Ershadi also denounced efforts by Canadian authorities to hinder the provision of routine consular services to Iranian nationals living in Canada, urging Ottawa to reconsider what she described as its reckless and unjustified policies toward Iran.

Throughout the Israeli assault on Gaza, Canada and several other Western nations continued supplying Israel with lethal weaponry despite the catastrophic human suffering inflicted on Palestinians.

In the attacks in Gaza since October 2023, Israel has killed at least 69,187 people and injured 170,703 others. A fragile ceasefire has taken effect since October 10.