Medical tourism offices to collaborate to attract Iraqi patients in Kermanshah

TEHRAN - A meeting was held in Kermanshah city with presence of managers of medical tourism offices and medical staff to develop the cross-border cooperation and utilize the province's capacity in the field of health tourism, Fahimeh Roushan, a tourism official of the province said.

She announced a coordination meeting with health tourism offices to strengthen the process of attracting Iraqi patients and introduce the province's medical and therapeutic capacities, Miras-e Aria (CHTN) reported.

Roushan stated that the purpose of this meeting was to make plan and cooperate to attract foreign patients, especially from Iraq, adding that Kermanshah has a high capacity for developing medical tourism given its well-equipped hospitals, high-quality medical services, and geographical proximity to the western borders.

Pointing to the importance of cooperation between health tourism offices in introducing the province's medical services to target markets, he stated that efforts are being made to design and implement comprehensive health tourism service packages for Iraqi clients, while coordinating between the related agencies and facilitating the patient admission process.

In conclusion, she stated that constructive interaction between tourism offices, hospitals, and the private sector will pave the way for the province's economic prosperity and introduce the Kermanshah health tourism brand at the regional level.

KD

