AI without borders: how nations compete for data power

TEHRAN - In the twenty-first century, power is no longer measured by land, oil, or military strength. It is calculated by data. Nations that once competed for natural resources are now locked in a new race, one defined by algorithms, computing capacity, and the ability to transform information into strategic advantage.

Artificial intelligence has become the engine of progress, and data, the fuel that drives it, is the defining resource of our time.

Every modern nation is now a data nation. Governments, industries, and institutions collect vast amounts of information from citizens, cities, and digital systems. This information is used to guide policy, improve services, and stimulate innovation. Yet beneath the surface of this transformation lies a quiet competition for data power.

The countries that can process, analyze, and secure their information most effectively are shaping not only their economies but also their global influence.

Many regions are beginning to recognize that their independence in the digital era depends on data sovereignty. Building domestic data centers, developing national AI strategies, and protecting local information from external exploitation are becoming central goals of economic and security policy. In Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe, governments are increasingly aware that control over data infrastructure means control over the digital future.

Computing power has become the new infrastructure of progress. Training modern AI systems requires immense processing capacity, supercomputers, advanced chips, and stable access to energy. Nations are investing heavily in these foundations to avoid reliance on foreign suppliers. Recent supply chain challenges have shown how easily innovation can stall when access to hardware is restricted. As a result, local chip production and sustainable data centers have become symbols of national resilience.

Education and human capital are equally vital in this global shift.

Around the world, universities are racing to train data scientists, machine learning engineers, and AI ethicists. Governments are promoting digital literacy, understanding that the next generation of citizens must not only use technology but also shape it. A country’s data capability is increasingly tied to how it educates and empowers its people.

But this race for data power is not only technical, it is moral and cultural. The way a society handles data reveals what it values most: privacy, innovation, fairness, or control. Some nations emphasize transparency and ethics in AI development, while others view centralized data systems as tools for governance and efficiency. Striking a balance between innovation and individual rights is a challenge faced everywhere, regardless of political system or level of development.

Beyond competition, there is also an opportunity for cooperation. The world’s biggest challenges, climate change, public health, and cybersecurity, cannot be solved within national borders. They require data sharing, open research, and trust among countries. International frameworks are slowly emerging to promote safe and fair data exchange, but progress remains uneven. The dream of a truly global, ethical data ecosystem is still in the making.

The new age of AI is not about who owns the most data, but who uses it wisely. The nations that build transparent, responsible, and inclusive data systems will not only lead in technology but also help shape a fairer global digital order.

Artificial intelligence has no nationality, yet the human decisions behind it do. As the world enters this new era of competition and cooperation, the future will be defined by how we choose to manage the most powerful resource of information.