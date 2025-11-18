Iran attending D-8 Health Experts meeting

TEHRAN – An Iranian delegation led by Deputy Health Minister Sajjad Razavi is representing the country at the first Meeting of D-8 Health Experts, being held in Cairo, Egypt, on November 17 and 18.

The D-8 meeting is centered on strengthening the public health system, particularly in managing non-communicable diseases and improving the health of mothers and their newborns, IRNA reported.

The Iranian delegation will elaborate on the country’s achievements and successful experiences in managing communicable and non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.

As pandemics and chronic diseases continue to grow, the D-8 organization has provided an opportunity for collaborative policymaking to promote equitable access to healthcare and strengthen regional economies through the exchange of medical technologies.

By sharing national experiences, participants aim to identify common challenges and explore ways to foster cooperation in strengthening resilient and sustainable health systems.

Participants are supposed to discuss the possible establishment of a dedicated D-8 Working Group on Health.

Laying the ground for ongoing collaborations and joint implementation of priority health initiatives, the meeting serves as an important milestone in the institutionalization of health cooperation within the D8 framework.

Iran a regional leader in health system

In May, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) director for the Eastern Mediterranean Regional Office (EMRO) said Iran is a leading country in expanding its healthcare system and providing access to universal health coverage.

Lauding the country’s achievements in recent years, Hanan Balkhi said expanding primary health care services, increasing access to health coverage in rural areas, maintaining high vaccination rates, and reducing maternal and newborn mortality, Iran has managed to become a successful role model in the region, the health ministry’s website reported.

The official made the remarks in a meeting with Health Minister Mohammad-Reza Zafarqandi. The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 78th World Health Assembly (WHA).

The country’s commitment to providing equal health services to millions of refugees makes its services even more commendable. WHO EMRO is working closely with the Iranian regulatory institutions to achieve regulatory maturity level 3 in the pharmaceutical regulatory system to pave the way for broader exports of Iranian health-oriented products to global markets; it will also contribute to promoting global health security, Balkhi added.

In October 2024, Balkhi said WHO EMRO is interested in expanding cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The official made the remarks in a meeting with Alireza Raeisi, the Iranian deputy health minister, and Mohammad-Hossein Niknam, the deputy health minister for international affairs, on the sidelines of the Seventy-first session of the WHO EMRO.

“During my short visit to Iran a few months ago, I became familiar with the capabilities of Iran in the health sector; Iran is a role model in health in the region,” Balkhi noted.

“Utilizing full potentials available in the [regional] countries is essential for us, and we will not hesitate to support the implementation of health programs,” the official noted.

