Iran deepens scientific ties with China through new ocean research pact

TEHRAN – Iran’s National Institute of Oceanography and Atmospheric Science has signed a cooperation agreement with the Second Institute of Oceanography of China’s Ministry of Natural Resources, aiming to expand joint research in deep-sea studies under the framework of Iran’s BRICS membership.

Ali Mahdinejad, head of the Iranian institute, told reporters on Tuesday that the memorandum is designed to strengthen scientific and technological collaboration between the two sides as part of Iran’s active participation in the BRICS “Working Group on Ocean and Polar Science and Technology.”

He said the agreement includes joint deep-sea research projects, scientific and technological events, exchange of professors, researchers and students, shared access to research facilities, and the exchange of scientific data, books and journals.

Mahdinejad noted that the agreement builds on Iran’s integration into the expanded BRICS group, whose members include Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Arab Emirates, Iran, Indonesia, Bolivia and Nigeria.

Originally formed to highlight investment opportunities, BRICS has evolved into a geopolitical bloc coordinating multilateral policies. Its bilateral engagements emphasize non-interference, equality and mutual support.

Iran’s National Institute of Oceanography and Atmospheric Science, based in Bushehr, recently assumed the chairmanship of the ISO working group on dissolved silica, reflecting its growing technical presence in global marine research forums.

EF/MA