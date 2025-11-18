Visits to UNESCO-listed Lut Desert soars since mid-autumn

TEHRAN – More than 2,500 tourists have visited the picturesque Lut Desert since early October, marking a significant increase in travel to the UNESCO World Heritage site, a local heritage official said.

Hossein Eslami, director of the Lut Desert World Heritage Base in Sistan-Baluchestan province, said tourism numbers have grown due to recent promotional campaigns. He said the trend could help strengthen the region’s economy.

“This increase is encouraging for the local community as it can boost tourism-related income and improve livelihoods,” Eslami said, according to the Miras Aria news agency.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the official said visitor access must be managed carefully, adding that the site requires strict protection to preserve its natural features. “Lut Desert is a trust we must guard with special care so it remains intact for future generations,” he said.

He said vehicles entering protected areas must comply with international standards, and tourists are required to avoid damaging sand formations, dunes, and native plant and animal species.

The Lut Desert, located across the provinces of Kerman, Sistan-Baluchestan, and South Khorasan, was inscribed on the World Heritage List in 2016. It is known for its extreme temperatures, unique wind-shaped landforms, and seasonal desert ecosystems.

The region contains yardangs, sand dunes up to 475 meters high, stony plains, and areas that have recorded some of the Earth’s highest surface temperatures, reaching 70.7°C.

Separately, other related officials said the three provinces have signed an agreement to coordinate tourism development in the area.

Alireza Shahbakhsh, deputy for tourism in Sistan-Baluchestan province, said the joint agreement with South Khorasan and Kerman aims to create a “Lut Desert tourism triangle.”

He said the project includes planning shared tourism routes, identifying investment opportunities, restoring historic pathways, hosting joint tours and events, and developing green jobs linked to desert tourism.

The agreement is valid for two years and may be extended. Shahbakhsh said it also covers training programs for local communities and cooperation on environmental protection.

“The vast scale of the Lut Desert makes unified management necessary for sustainable tourism,” he underlined.

