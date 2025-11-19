Kohak project an example of effective co-op between S. Korea, Iran: South Korean ambassador

TEHRAN- South Korean Ambassador to Iran, Kim Junpyo, emphasized the continuation of cooperation with Iran in environmental and social projects, and stated that the implementation of the "Kohak" rural wastewater project in Sistan-Baluchestan province is a successful example of effective and friendly cooperation between South Korea and Iran.

Making the remarks in the Kohak rural complex on Wednesday at the inauguration ceremony of the first rural wastewater project in Sistan-Baluchestan province, southeast of Iran, the ambassador said that it is gratifying that the Korean government has been able to contribute to improving environmental conditions, increasing local resilience, and enhancing public services by participating in such projects.

He emphasized: “Our perspective on these cooperation is long-term, and we hope that the implementation of more joint projects in the fields of water, environment, and health will be realized in the near future.”

The South Korean ambassador added: “The inauguration of this project shows that when various sectors, from local governments and relevant ministries to international organizations, come together, they can deliver tangible results for the people; results whose positive effects will remain not only today but also in the years to come.”

Emphasizing Seoul's readiness to continue developmental cooperation with Iran, Ambassador Kim stated: “The Republic of Korea values its strategic partnership with Iran, particularly in humanitarian and social fields, and we wholeheartedly welcome the implementation of new projects that improve people's lives, especially children and families.”

Noting that Sistan-Baluchestan requires diverse support in infrastructure areas, he added: “We believe that developing water and wastewater infrastructure in less privileged regions is one of the most fundamental measures for enhancing public health, sanitation, and quality of life.”

The South Korean ambassador continued: “It is a great honor for me to be here today alongside the warm-hearted people of Sistan. I sincerely thank the officials of Sistan-Baluchestan province, the executive managers, and all those who worked to advance this project.”

These projects are part of a successful collective effort: UNICEF representative to Iran

UNICEF ad interim Representative to Iran, Monika Oledzka Nielsen, also spoke at the ceremony, expressing gratitude to the South Korean government and its ambassador for supporting the implementation of infrastructure projects in Sistan-Baluchestan. She stated, "It is an honor that, with the support of the Republic of Korea, access to a range of essential services has been provided in Sistan-Baluchestan."

She emphasized: "These projects are part of a successful collective effort that can bring about sustainable changes in the lives of children and families."

Nielsen added: "The joint cooperation between UNICEF, the Ministry of Energy, the South Korean government, and local executive bodies in implementing projects in the fields of water, sanitation, and education reflects a shared vision for improving living standards in underprivileged areas. Today, we clearly see how such partnerships can have a profound and direct impact on enhancing the welfare and health of children."

Referring to the importance of the Kohak wastewater project, the UNICEF representative said: "This project has been pursued through innovative methods and can help alleviate some of the environmental and water scarcity challenges in the region. Our focus, along with local partners, is on creating a healthier environment for children, which not only benefits their health but also has a positive impact on education, especially for girls."

Referring to the contributions of the South Korean government in the health sector of Sistan-Baluchestan province, she added: "The support provided to hospitals in this province, especially the Ali Ebn-e Abi Talib Hospital in Zahedan, has enhanced services for mothers and newborns and played an effective role in improving immunization indicators."

The representative of UNICEF in Iran emphasized: "The results of these cooperation encourage us to expand partnerships in numerous areas, and this will deepen the relations between UNICEF and national and local institutions."

MA