Press TV launches Hebrew-language service

TEHRAN – Iran’s Press TV has officially launched its Hebrew-language service to reach a wider audience worldwide.

The service is now accessible through an active X account (@PresstvHebrew) and a dedicated Telegram channel (@PresstvHebrew), with a full website scheduled for launch in the near future.

The Hebrew service will deliver news, in-depth analyses and commentaries on regional and international developments.

According to Ahmad Norouzi, the director of the World Service of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Broadcasting Organization (IRIB), the channel’s primary mission is to reveal facts that Israeli authorities seek to suppress, particularly highlighting the strict censorship imposed on Hebrew-language media in Israel during recent conflicts.

The launch follows a recent resolution by Iran’s Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution, which directed the IRIB to establish an international Hebrew-language television network.

The council stated that the initiative is intended to counter propaganda from the Israeli regime and its affiliated media outlets, strengthen Iran’s media diplomacy, and provide a more accurate presentation of regional events and the perspectives of the Iranian people.