Iranian Navy to unveil new equipment in coming days: Navy commander

TEHRAN – The commander of the Naval Force of the Iranian Army says new equipment will be unveiled and join the Army’s naval fleet in the coming days.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Iran’s Navy Day, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani underlined that Iranian naval forces need to possess the required equipment to be able to perpetuate their operations in the high seas.

“Accordingly, … vessels will join [the naval fleet] in the coming days, so that we will be able to ensure economic security as well as the security of shipping lanes across the oceans,” the top commander explained.

“Today, we have been able to make contact instantly and exchange information with all naval security centers on the Indian Ocean Rim, and, should they need help, immediately deploy [our forces] to the region,” he added.

Last year, the Iranian Navy deployed its 100th flotilla to the Gulf of Aden to enhance security for maritime trade in the region.

The move was in response to the presence of pirates in the region and aimed to ensure the security of shipping routes for both exporting and importing, not only for Iran but also for the world.

In line with international efforts to combat piracy, the Iranian Navy has been conducting anti-piracy patrols in the Gulf of Aden since November 2008 to safeguard the vessels involved in maritime trade, including the ships and oil tankers owned or leased by Iran.

In recent years, Iran's Navy has increased its presence in international waters to protect naval routes and provide security for merchant vessels and tankers.

Addressing the reinstatement of UN sanctions under the snapback mechanism, Irani argued the measures have failed to impede Iran’s maritime operations.

“Despite sanctions, Iranian vessels continue to sail to and from ports around the world,” he said.

He cited the case of Iran’s 86th flotilla, which was sanctioned during its voyage in the Pacific Ocean and was told it would not be allowed to transit the Panama Canal. Although the flotilla had no plans to use the canal, Irani noted that it successfully docked in foreign ports and received positive reception from host nations.

For the first time in Iran’s naval history, Iran's 86th flotilla, featuring the domestically manufactured Dena Destroyer and Makran forward base ship, returned on May 17, 2023 after completing the inaugural round-the-world mission.

The fleet successfully circumnavigated the globe, traversing the Indian, Pacific, and Atlantic oceans, marking a historic achievement for Iran's naval forces.

Departing from Bandar Abbas on September 20, 2022, the flotilla concluded its 236-day journey by anchoring at Oman's Salalah harbor. Covering a total distance of 63,000 kilometers, the fleet crossed the equator four times during its remarkable expedition.

Dena is a Mowj-class destroyer that joined the Iranian Navy in June 2021. The military vessel is equipped with anti-ship cruise missiles, torpedoes and naval cannons.

Makran is a forward base ship weighing 121,000 tons. The warship can carry five helicopters and is employed for providing logistical support for combat warships.