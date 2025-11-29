Hezbollah pledges response to Israeli assassination of top commander Haitham Al‑Tabtabai

Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem warned that the resistance group has the right to retaliate to the assassination of senior commander Haitham Al-Tabtabai, affirming that surrender is not an option, Al Manar reported.

In a memorial service of the top commander on Friday, Sheikh Qassem said that the attack on Dahiyeh last week, “is a blatant aggression and a heinous crime,” stressing that Hezbollah has “the right to respond and will set the timing for that.”

He paid tribute to Al-Tabtabai, also known as “Sayyed Abu Ali,” praising him as a model in planning, courage, and wisdom.

Speaking a year after the ceasefire that ended the brutal Israeli war on November 27, 2024, Sheikh Qassem said the ceasefire was a victory for the resistance, the people, and Lebanon. “It’s a true victory, for we prevented the enemy from achieving its goals of eliminating the resistance,” Sheikh Qassem addressed the ceremony at Sayyed Shuhada Complex.

Al-Tabtabai, Hezbollah’s Chief of Staff and commander of the elite Radwan Force, was killed on November 23, 2025, in an Israeli airstrike on Haret Hreik, a neighborhood in Beirut’s southern suburb of Dahiyeh. The strike killed five people and wounded 28 others.