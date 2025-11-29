Deputy minister emphasizes completing Bonab Kebab world registration dossier

TEHRAN--Deputy Minister of Cultural Heritage Ali Darabi has underscored the importance of completing the Bonab Kebab world registration dossier.

Bonab Kebab is a type of Kebab that is made of ground mutton, onion, and salt. It is named after the city of Bonab in East Azerbaijan province in northwestern Iran, where it is originated from.

Darabi emphasized the unique position of Bonab county in the cultural geography of the northwest of the country, IRIB reported.

Speaking at the working group session of Bonab Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department, he pointed to the issue of intangible heritage and said that the global registration of Bonab Kebab is a cultural action and an opportunity for cultural diplomacy. He added that Bonab county should be at the center of national programs for protection, exploration and global introduction.

Darabi emphasized the need to quickly complete the dossier, appoint a manager for the global registration process, and form a team including researchers, historians, documentarians, and experts of food rituals. “Inviting ambassadors from regional countries can be a prelude to strengthening the international dimensions of this file.”

Referring to the unique capacities of Bonab county in the field of heritage and tourism, he described the county as a hub of living history and the future of tourism in the northwest of the country.”

Darabi also considered the restoration of a historic mosque known as Ghermez (Red) in Bonab to be an essential plan and called for an accurate estimate and inclusion of this project on the county’s restoration agenda.

He announced five immediate measures for Bonab: equipping the Cultural Heritage Base of Savar village, starting the excavations in Mehrabad region, completing Bonab Kebab dossier, organizing the landscape of the historical villages, and developing public participation. He considered these to be necessary conditions for turning Bonab into one of the most important heritage hubs in the northwest of the country.

One of the spiritual and unique attractions of Bonab is the old seminary known as Hazrat Vali Asr (AS), which serves as an educational center for Friday prayer Imams from surrounding cities. The Bonab Seminary operates independently from the Tabriz seminary and is recognized as the largest seminary in the country after that of Qom, playing a vital role in the region’s religious education.

