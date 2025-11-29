Isfahan weaving factory to become Iran’s largest regional museum

TEHRAN--The historic Isfahan weaving factory known as Risbaf, once one of the most important centers of the country’s textile industry, will soon become the largest regional museum in Iran. This large cultural project, in addition to preserving the industrial heritage, will play an important role in introducing the history and culture of Isfahan.

The factory, which was established in 1932, is considered one of the symbols of Iran’s textile industry during the first Pahlavi era. At its peak, this factory, with an area of about 70,000 square meters, was one of the largest and most advanced fabric production centers in the country, ISNA reported.

The main factory building, which includes several large sheds and a collection of industrial machines, is designed in the industrial architectural style of the era and has taken up a large part of Isfahan's urban identity. At its peak, the factory housed more than 1,000 workers and played a vital role in meeting the textile needs and fabric production in Iran.

This factory, which is known as one of the industrial relics of the first Pahlavi era, has currently become a valuable historical monument. Recreating this complex into a regional museum is of great importance not only for preserving and introducing the history of the textile industry, but also for introducing the cultural, social and historical dimensions of this building.

Converting the abandoned factory into a large museum can be an opportunity to display the industrial and cultural history of Isfahan, related research and the development of cultural tourism.

This work was registered under the number 6018 on the National Heritage List in 2002.

Rouhollah Seyyed al-Asgari, the province’s cultural heritage deputy, said that Risbaf factory, which is considered one of the important industrial buildings of the first Pahlavi era, has played an unparalleled role in the history of the textile industry of Iran.

The project to convert this factory into a museum is not only a development plan, but also a cultural action that helps preserve and introduce Iran's industrial heritage, he pointed out.

He added: “Our goal in recreating this building into a museum is to preserve its historical and structural authenticity. This museum will become a place where the industrial and cultural history of Isfahan and Iran are narrated side by side. In addition to displaying historical artifacts, this project will also serve as a space for research, education, and cultural interactions.”

In another part of his speech, he emphasized the close cooperation between the Ministry of Cultural Heritage and the Isfahan Municipality. “The design plans for the museum have been prepared and the project has witnessed a physical progress.”

“In joint meetings, various issues such as organizing the surrounding environment, access routes, green spaces, and cultural programs have been examined. Our goal for the textile museum is to not be limited to just displaying the artifacts, but to become a major cultural destination.”

Seyyed al-Asgari stated that Isfahan, with its rich history and world-recorded works, needs a museum with world standards in order to introduce its cultural capacities in the best possible way.

The textile museum is designed not only to display the historical works, but also to create an opportunity for research and cultural exchange at the international level. This museum can become one of the important cultural centers in the region and even in the east of the country.

He clarified: “In this project, all our efforts are to preserve the historical and industrial values of Risbaf. This building will not be destroyed, but will be restored by preserving its originality and will become a place to narrate the history and culture of Iran.”

He continued that converting Risbaf factory into a museum is one of the most important cultural projects in Isfahan that can play a vital role in introducing the history of Iranian industry and culture and turning Isfahan into one of the country’s important cultural hubs.

With the start of the implementation phases of the Risbaf museum project, Isfahan is taking great steps towards preserving and introducing its historical and industrial identity. This project can not only help preserve Iran’s valuable heritage, but will also provide an opportunity for the tourists, researchers and the history enthusiasts.

With the completion of this museum, Risbaf will become one of the region’s important cultural attractions and will shine as a new symbol of the link between the past and the future in the heart of Isfahan.

A project that will certainly add to the importance of Isfahan as one of the prominent cultural and historical centers of Iran and will keep the relics of the industry and art of this land alive for future generations.

KD

