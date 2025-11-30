Malaysian embassy in Tehran fosters diplomacy, inspiration at annual MTCP alumni gathering

TEHRAN- In a cherished annual tradition that underscores the strong bilateral ties between Malaysia and Iran, the Embassy of Malaysia hosted a dinner reunion for alumni of the Malaysian Technical Cooperation Program (MTCP) on the evening of November 29th. The event, held at a premier restaurant in Tehran, brought together a diverse group of Iranian professionals who have benefited from the capacity-building initiative.

The gathering serves as a vital platform for fostering continuous dialogue and networking among Iranian experts from various sectors, including academia, government, and industry. More than just a social event, it is a strategic forum that strengthens the bridge of knowledge and cooperation between the alumni and the Malaysian Embassy.

The event was marked by the gracious presence of His Excellency Khairi bin Omar, Ambassador of Malaysia to Iran, and his dedicated team. Mr. Ambassador, during the gathering, had effective conversations and discussions with the participants, engaging directly with their experiences and insights gained from the MTCP. These dialogues focused on exploring new avenues for collaboration and reinforcing the program's long-term impact on professional development and international partnership.

The evening was widely praised by attendees as being exceptionally fruitful, productive, and profoundly inspiring. In a heartfelt address, Ambassador Khairi bin Omar reiterated Malaysia's commitment to the MTCP, highlighting its role not only in sharing technical expertise but also in building a lasting global community of leaders and innovators.

The following is the text of the Ambassador's impactful speech in the gathering:

“Bismillahirahmanirrahim. Esteemed Members of the MTCP Alumni, Distinguished Guests, Ladies and Gentlemen, Assalamualaikum Warahmatullahi Wabarakatuh and a very good evening.

It is a true honor and immense pleasure to welcome all of you tonight. This gathering celebrates a shared belief: that genuine development is rooted in mutual trust and cooperation.

Tonight, we celebrate the remarkable success of the Malaysian Technical Cooperation Program (MTCP) and, most importantly, the dedicated professionals of the MTCP Alumni Network here in Iran.

Allow me to highlight the impressive journey of this Program:

• The MTCP was established in 1980, and since then, it has reached various countries, benefiting thousands of participants globally. I am especially proud to note that for our dear friends in Iran, since 2002, we have welcomed over 70 participants through this vital knowledge exchange platform.

• This enduring commitment is driven by a simple fact: Malaysia views MTCP as a world-class program, excelling in teaching, research, and opening new opportunities for our global partners.

• The Malaysian Government proudly shares this special moment of success with you, knowing that as MTCP alumni, you have gained valuable knowledge, essential skills, and are already making new innovations that contribute directly to Iran's ambitious growth.

Your journey through MTCP was not just a training course; it was the start of a lifelong partnership.

• The essence of your participation lies in the valuable process of exchanging various knowledge regarding technologies, economics, agriculture, and other critical fields. This exchange enriches not only your professional lives but also the policy frameworks of both our nations.

• We offer our heartfelt appreciation to all MTCP alumni for your vital role as 'Friends of Malaysia.' We trust you will continue this existing bond between the alumni and Malaysia, allowing this relationship to flourish for decades to come.

• As you continue your excellent work, I have a special request: Please spread the good news about Malaysia—regarding your experience and the opportunities to enhance bilateral relations between Malaysia and Iran. You are our most trusted advocates.

The Malaysian Embassy in Tehran stands ready to support you. We believe that this Alumni network is the key to unlocking even deeper cooperation.

Please know that the Embassy of Malaysia always welcomes your ideas and suggestions for the betterment of relations between our two countries. We view your insights, derived from both your professional expertise and your experience in Malaysia, as invaluable

We look forward to a future where the bonds forged through MTCP continue to drive mutual prosperity and understanding.

Terima kasih. Thank you.