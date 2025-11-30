Sri Lanka cyclone leaves nearly 200 dead with hundreds more missing

At least 193 people have been confirmed dead across Sri Lanka as authorities continue to battle rising floodwaters in parts of the capital after a powerful cyclone left a trail of destruction, Al Jazeera reported Sunday.

More heavy rains brought on by Cyclone Ditwah are expected across the island nation in the coming days, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said on Sunday, adding that more than 220 people remain missing.

Sri Lanka's Daily Mirror publication reported on Sunday that among those missing were five Navy personnel who were last seen trying to cut off overflowing water at a Naval sub-station in Chalai Lagoon, northeast of the country.

The extreme weather system has destroyed nearly 15,000 homes across the country, sending almost 44,000 people to state-run temporary shelters, according to the publication.