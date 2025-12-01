Tehran hosts 2nd Intl. Symposium on Family, Future, Sustainable Bonds

TEHRAN – The Second International Symposium on ‘Family, Future, Sustainable Bonds’ was held on Monday, with President Masoud Pezeshkian and Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf attending the event.

The rapid ongoing progress in the world, which has altered social structures and the institution of the family, necessitates a strategic and forward-looking approach to examine and reconsider the role of the family in today’s society.

The family, as the primary environment for the upbringing of children, plays a pivotal role in shaping the culture, values, and future of societies. Hence, the second conference on ‘Family, Future, Sustainable Bonds’ focused on the challenges and opportunities facing the family in the context of culture, education, technology, media, rights, and health.

The conference's main topics were centered around ‘Family, culture, and art’, ‘Family, education, technology’, ‘Family, communications, media’, ‘Families and rights’, and ‘Families and health’.

Artistic learning in family, digital and AI-based education, social media and digital-based lifestyle, human rights in Iran and the world, violence in family, physical and mental health of families, and AI and health were among the discussed issues.

Addressing the conference, Qalibaf highlighted women’s role in political, economic, cultural, athletic, and scientific fields, saying that the Islamic revolution has empowered women to play key roles both at home and in society.

Iranian women act as barriers against threats posed by enemies. They are the key components of national resilience.

The official paid tribute to women who, alongside their families, resisted in the 12-day war and became victims of terrorism by the Israeli regime.

Referring to the Seventh National Development Plan (2023 - 2027), the official said family and women are the main axes of any country’s progress. Family is the main social asset of society. "Once it is weakened, the country will lose its strength."

