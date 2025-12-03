Tehran, Khartoum explore avenues to boost scientific ties

TEHRAN – The head of the Organization of Student Affairs, Saeed Habiba, and Sudan’s Ambassador to Tehran, Abdulaziz Hassan Saleh Taha, have explored ways to enhance scientific collaborations between the two countries.

During a meeting held on Tuesday in Tehran, Saleh Taha highlighted cultural commonalities and historical relations between the two nations, adding that Sudan looks forward to expanding ties with Iran.

Referring to Iran's role in Sudan's scientific and technological development, the official expressed hope that more Sudanese students would get the chance to study in Iran. “These students are cultural and scientific ambassadors of Iran in Sudan,” he added.

Sudan’s Deputy Ambassador to Iran, Khalid Ibrahim Al-Sheikh, for his part, said Sudanese students are satisfied with the educational situation, services, and their lives in Iran.

The official went on to say that Sudan is proud of the students' progress, particularly in the medical field, and that they would like more students to be admitted to Iranian universities.

For his part, Habiba underlined the high rankings of the Iranian universities in the world, and expounded on the country’s achievements in different fields, mainly biotechnology, electronics, and modern technologies.

The official also announced the country’s readiness for the enhancement of scientific cooperation through admitting self-funded Sudanese students, granting scholarships, and providing sabbatical leaves to them.

Currently, there are 23 Sudanese students majoring in 12 universities in Iran; 22 percent of whom are women.

Promoting scientific co-op

In October 2024, the head of Iran’s National Institute of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (NIGEB), Javad Mohammadi, met with Taha to discuss ways for expanding scientific relations.

Paying a visit to NIGEB, Saleh Taha called Iran’s progress in the biotechnology and genetics fields amazing. “Iran’s Institute of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology can be a perfect scientific model for establishing universities as well as institutes in Sudan,” the official highlighted.

Sudan is seeking to enhance cooperation [with Iran] in treating illnesses such as cancer and infectious diseases, as well as exchanging professors and students. The country is willing to learn from your valuable experiences in the international scientific field, Saleh Taha further noted.

Mohammadi, for his part, said in line with the Islamic Republic of Iran’s policy to boost international cooperation in the field of scientific diplomacy, the institute welcomes scientific cooperation and interaction with other countries, particularly Islamic nations.

The NIGEB is affiliated with the International Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (ICGEB), he highlighted.

During pandemics and outbreaks of various diseases in African countries, the research institute can collaborate with Sudan and other African countries to develop tools for the detection of the diseases and ways to control them, the official noted.

He also proposed conducting joint scientific projects, professors and students exchange in genetics and biotechnology science are other potential ways for boosting cooperation, Mohammadi added.

