Rural, nomadic tourism development planned in Mahdishahr

TEHRAN--The development of rural and nomadic tourism is one of the important goals of Mahdishahr county in Semnan province, said Governor of Mahdishahr Ali Khodadad.

In a meeting with Head of Semnan Cultural Heritage Department, Khodadad referred to the cultural and biological capacities of Sangsar tribe and said that nomadic tourism is one of the unique attractions of Sangsar tribe nomad tourism due to their language, calendar, clothing, lifestyle, and self-colored carpets, and has attracted many enthusiasts, especially in recent years, ISNA reported.

Emphasizing that tourism is the first development priority of the county, he added that along with the industrial and agricultural sectors, people's need for clean air and water resources has caused tourism to have a more special place in the county's development plans.

Referring to the capacity of religious tourism in this city, he stated that the traditional type of mourning, religious rituals, and the existence of Hosseinieh Azam (great Hosseinieh) are among the most important religious attractions of Mahdishahr, which hosts that enthusiasts all year round.

Khodadad added that the proximity of Mahdishahr city to the provincial capital, the significant temperature difference with Semnan city, and the favorable climate of this region have made it an accessible and popular destination for tourists.

Referring to the diversity of natural and historical attractions in this city, Mahdishahr governor said that Shahmirzad with attractions such as the largest walnut orchard in the world, Kaman-e Rostam and Shir Qaleh, the city of Mahdishahr with the historical background, culture, and language of the Sangsar tribe, and the city of Darjazin, with its gardens and natural landscapes, has created a unique collection of tourism potential in this city.

He stated that rural tourism is also booming in this city, and the creation of ecotourism resorts by the people and the strengthening of tourism infrastructure by the government have played an important role in the prosperity of this sector.

KD

