‘Forest to Desert’ project, an opportunity for tourism development in Shahroud

TEHRAN--The ‘Forest to Desert’ project is an exceptional opportunity for tourism development in Shahroud county, Semnan province, said Shahroud Governor Mohammad-Hassan Asafari.

In a meeting with Head of Semnan Cultural Heritage Department, Asafari referred to the unique tourism capacities of Shahroud. “The ‘Forest to Desert’ tourism project in Shahroud is a very exceptional opportunity. Professional tour management and coherent planning should be carried out for it,” ISNA reported.

He explained that from Reza Abad Desert with its unique sand dunes, off-road capabilities, camel riding and desert trekking, Chah Jam route and Tagh forest, Shahroud-Torud route and its sand dunes and pristine landscapes, the Hyrcanian World Heritage Site in Abr region, the Mojen waterfall and the Qale Bala tourist village, each represents a full-fledged opportunity in the field of tourism, handicrafts and cultural heritage in Shahroud county, which should be turned into an advantage with special attention.

Pointing to the diversity of tourism events in Shahroud, he said that every week, a tourism festival is held in the villages of Shahroud county, from the Felt Festival to Golden Raven Festival and local rituals, and this diversity reflects the cultural richness and high potential of the region.

He considered cultural heritage to be the original identity of the local people, adding: “There are monuments in Shahroud that are nationally and even internationally recognized, such as Bayazid Bastami Collection, and it is our duty to protect this cultural heritage.”

Asafari added that there are great and unique capacities in the field of cultural heritage, tourism, and handicrafts in every part of Semnan province and Shahroud has a significant share.

Shahroud governor emphasized that Shahroud governor’s office and administrative bodies of the county are moving towards the restoration of historical monuments, the development of tourism, strengthening of infrastructure, and the prosperity of handicrafts with full interaction.

Also, Head of Semnan Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department Jalal Tajik appreciated the special attention of Shahroud Governor and said that the Governor has a concerned and supportive approach in the field of cultural heritage, tourism and handicrafts.

He announced the inscription of Qale Bala tourist village in UNESCO World Heritage list as one of the most important priorities of the department.

Meanwhile, Semnan Governor Mehdi Samimian announced holding a special Yalda Night program, a handicraft exhibition, the acceleration in restoration of Shah Abbasi Caravanserai, and holding the millennium festival of the minaret of the Jame’ Mosque of Semnan.

He emphasized the need to strengthen the administrative staff of Semnan and stated that in order to realize the programs currently being implemented, increasing the capacity of human resources in related areas should be prioritized so that the administrative and supportive processes can proceed more quickly.

Samimian continued that the handicrafts and souvenirs exhibition will be held in the Semnan county from December 8 to 16 and is considered a good opportunity to introduce Semnan's artistic and cultural capacities.

Also, Mohammad Bahrami, member of the board of trustees of Imamzadeh Yahya (AS) shrine in Semnan said that religious tourism is one of the most active and frequently visited types of tourism in Iran, and Semnan province should benefit the most from the annual passage of more than 20 million pilgrims and travelers along Semnan-Mashhad route.

He said that Imamzadeh Yahya (AS) shrine has one of the valuable religious tourism capacities in the province and can become one of the important destinations for pilgrims along Mashhad route.

Referring to Semnan's position in the country's pilgrimage route, he added that Semnan province is located on the route between the shrine of Imam Reza (AS) and the shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (SA), and this position has created a special advantage for the development of religious tourism.

Bahrami stated that the shrine of Imamzadeh Yahya (AS) has the potential to become the fourth pilgrimage center in the country, after the shrines of Imam Reza (AS), Hazrat Masoumeh (SA), and Shah Cheragh (AS), due to its antiquity, spiritual status, and special location in the heart of Semnan's historical texture.

Referring to the privileged location of this holy place, he said that the shrine's location next to the Imam Mosque, Jameh Mosque, the historical bazaar of Semnan, and other valuable buildings is a unique advantage for attracting pilgrims and religious tourists.

KD