Tehran exhibit to showcase ceremonial vehicles used in Qajar to Pahlavi eras

TEHRAN--The exhibition ‘Ceremonial Vehicles of Iran; A Narrative from Qajar to Pahlavi eras’ will open at Niavaran Cultural-Historical Complex’s Automobile Museum of Iran (also known as the Historical Car Museum of Iran) on December 7.

According to Miras Aria (CHTN), the exhibition, which uses the historical images and documents from the archive of Borzou Sepasi, a historian and researcher in the field of automobiles, examines the evolution of ceremonial vehicles in the Iranian court from the Qajar era to the end of the Pahlavi era, will be held until January 6, 2026.

A specialized session on the topic of ‘Iranian ceremonial vehicles from Qajar to Pahlavi eras’ will be held at Niavaran Complex’ Conference Hall on December 10 with a speech by Sepasi on the sidelines of this exhibition.

This session is open to all interested parties and is planned with the aim of explaining the role of ceremonial vehicles in the contemporary history of Iran and familiarizing the interested parties with the behind-the-scenes developments in this field.

Those interested can visit this exhibition for a month and meet in the complex's conference hall on December 10 from 11:00 to 13:00 to participate in the specialized session.

KD

