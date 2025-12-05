Economic cooperation in focus as Brazilian ambassador meets Qazvin governor

TEHRAN – Brazil’s Ambassador to Iran, André Veras Guimarães, met with Mohammad Nozari, the governor of Qazvin Province, on Wednesday.

Nozari described Qazvin as a major and strategically important province with strong industrial and tourism potential, saying the region is well-positioned to expand its relations with Brazil.

He added that Brazil is a large and influential country best known to many Iranians for its renowned football players, and noted that the two nations enjoy positive relations.

He expressed hope that the ambassador’s visit would pave the way for deeper cooperation in industrial and tourism sectors.

The governor said Qazvin is a leading province in diversified exports, construction materials, and glass and ceramic production, stating that it can help meet Brazil’s needs in various fields.

The meeting was also attended by Ali Rahmani, head of the provincial Planning and Budget Organization; Safikhani, the deputy governor for economic affairs; Ahmadpour, the deputy governor for political and security affairs; Darvishvand, the Foreign Ministry’s representative in the province; Mostafa Taherkhani, director-general for economic affairs; economic adviser Ahad Chegini; and Mahdi Abedian, head of the Qazvin Chamber of Commerce.

Back in February, Iran and Brazil agreed to expand their financial and banking relations, with a focus on using national currencies in bilateral trade and leveraging banking infrastructure for economic cooperation.

According to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), the agreement was reached during a meeting between CBI Deputy Governor Asghar Abolhasani and Tatiana Rosito, Brazil’s Deputy Finance Minister and Chair of the BRICS Central Bank Deputies and Finance Ministers Meeting.

During the meeting, Abolhasani and Rosito discussed the significant financial and trade potential between Iran and Brazil, emphasizing the importance of increasing bilateral and multilateral monetary and banking cooperation, particularly through mechanisms available within the BRICS framework.

Abolhasani noted that the economic and trade capacities of Iran, Brazil, and other BRICS members indicate that enhanced banking and financial cooperation could significantly boost trade among these nations in the short term.

Rosito stressed the need to strengthen bilateral financial cooperation with Iran and proposed utilizing BRICS capabilities to develop new banking and financial collaboration mechanisms, given ongoing global financial and banking developments.

EF/MA