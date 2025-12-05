Iran’s paint, resin exports reach $80m in 8 months

TEHRAN – Iran’s paint and resin industry exported around $80 million worth of products in the first eight months of the current Iranian year (March 20 - November 21), up about 10 percent from the same period last year, a senior official at the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade said.

Parvin Nobati, director general of the ministry’s Chemical and Polymer Industries Office, told IRNA that despite the country’s challenging conditions, the industry achieved notable export growth this year.

She said around 1,100 active units operate in the sector, with a total production capacity exceeding 12 million tons. The industry directly employs over 44,000 people, with most producers relying primarily on domestic inputs.

“Fewer than 200 companies have sought foreign currency allocations for imports,” she added.

Nobati said major producers have so far manufactured about 800,000 tons of paint and resin, underscoring the sector’s export potential. Domestic products mainly serve household, automotive, and industrial applications, though local manufacturers also possess the know-how to produce specialized coatings when needed.

She noted that installed capacities exceed domestic demand, resulting in lower utilization rates. The ministry’s future plans, she said, aim to align investment with areas facing production shortages while taking advantage of Iran’s petrochemical resources, which supply much of the raw materials for the paint and resin industry.

Nobati added that steps have been taken to reduce imports of raw materials and finished products, benefiting domestic producers. She said the ministry is coordinating with petrochemical suppliers to prevent shortages and ensure steady material availability.

