Tire production in Iran rises 8%

TEHRAN – Iran’s tire industry has recorded an eight percent increase in output, a board member of the Tire Industry Association said, while calling for the removal of currency restrictions affecting raw material supplies.

According to Jamal Mirzaei, domestic manufacturers meet about 95 percent of the country’s tire demand in the passenger-vehicle segment, with only a few specific sizes for certain brands imported. “There is no shortage in the tire market,” he said.

He estimated annual tire production at around 24 million units and projected output could rise to 26 million units next year.

Mirzaei said Iran does not yet produce ultra-heavy tires used for mining machinery but plans are underway to localize production within a year. These tires are currently imported.

In the bus and truck segment, he said domestic factories have about 45 percent production capacity, but output is 15 percent below that level due to liquidity shortages tied to government-set pricing.

Mirzaei noted persistent currency-related hurdles in procurement and order registration. He said the national trade system frequently experiences outages, delaying import approvals and customs clearance.

He added that foreign currency shortages have also limited supplies of raw materials and tires for certain imported vehicles, urging faster decision-making to address the issue.

According to Mirzaei, the price gap between government-set and free-market tires has narrowed, with some brands even selling below the official rate to access cash more quickly. He advised drivers to buy tires from authorized dealerships to secure official prices.

