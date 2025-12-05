Iran unchanged in FIBA ranking

TEHRAN – Iran national basketball team remained unchanged in the 26th place in the latest FIBA World Ranking.

The top ten teams held their positions in the newly released FIBA men's world ranking on Thursday, following the conclusion of the first window of the 2027 World Cup qualifiers.

The U.S. remain top after two victories over Nicaragua, while defending world champions Germany are still second.

Outside the top ten, Turkey overtook Latvia to take the No. 11 spot after two wins, while Rwanda was the biggest climber, rising nine spots to No. 81.