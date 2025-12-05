Iraq demands accountability after erroneous wording appears in anti-terror decree

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Thursday directed authorities to open an immediate investigation into a significant editorial error that appeared in a counter-terrorism decision published last month in Iraq’s official gazette.

The Iraqi official ordered the probe to identify how the inaccurate wording entered the final published document and to hold those responsible accountable, “whether the lapse was due to negligence or otherwise.”

The issue centers on Decision No. 61 of 2025 by the Committee for Freezing Terrorist Funds, which was released in Al-Waqa’i’ Al-Iraqiya (Issue 4848) on November 17.

The resolution was intended to implement a Malaysian request to freeze assets belonging to individuals and entities linked to ISIS and Al-Qaeda.

However, the published version also included the names of Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Yemen’s Ansarullah — groups that Iraqi officials say were not part of the Malaysian request and were included in error.

According to an official statement from the Prime Minister’s media office, the published version contained additional passages that “reflected positions that are completely untrue.”

The government emphasized that Iraq’s cooperation with Malaysia was limited strictly to the two designated terrorist organizations and carried no broader political implications.

The Committee for Freezing Terrorist Funds subsequently said the list had been published before final revisions were completed and that a corrected version would be reissued in the official gazette.

In the same statement, Baghdad reiterated its longstanding and principled political and humanitarian stance regarding the conflicts in Palestine and Lebanon, describing these positions as “fixed, non-negotiable, and reflective of the unified will of all components of the Iraqi people.”

It rejected any suggestion that the government’s solidarity with affected populations in the region is open to misinterpretation or political bidding.

Although no official confirmation of deliberate sabotage has been made, authorities are expected to thoroughly examine the entire editorial and approval chain at the state-run gazette to determine how the erroneous text entered the final published document.