TEHRAN – The American and Israeli regimes fabricate an Iraqi threat to justify aggression and destabilize regional stability.

The occupying Israeli regime, backed by the United States, is once again creating a false narrative to justify aggression, this time against Iraq. Mossad has claimed that Iraq’s anti-American occupation and anti-Daesh movement is preparing to attack the Zionist regime.

This propaganda comes at a sensitive time, just days before Iraq’s November 11 elections, which could reshape the country’s political future. The timing of these claims is clearly politically motivated and designed to stir fear and insecurity.

Propaganda disguised as “intelligence”

American and Israeli media have spread reports that Mossad and the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) are “quietly preparing for a new vector of assault from the east.” They claim that Iraqi security forces, including the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), are “positioned to launch coordinated missile and drone attacks toward Israeli targets.”

Alongside this, more false stories have been circulated: that Iran’s IRGC Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani is meeting Iraqi resistance leaders; that Kataib Hezbollah controls long-range drones; that the occupying regime is striking “logistics hubs” near the Iran–Iraq border; and that the “96th Gilad Division is training intensively in the Jordan Valley.”

These fabrications have no verified sources. They are part of a broader disinformation campaign to paint Iraq as an Iranian pawn and to justify future attacks by the Zionist regime and its American backers.

Breaking down false claims

1. Iraqi forces are national, not foreign-controlled

Iraq’s armed forces, including the Popular Mobilization Forces, operate under the authority of Iraq’s commander-in-chief and the Ministry of Defense. They are funded by Baghdad, not Tehran. Calling them Iranian-controlled is a clear attempt by the occupying regime and Washington to weaken Iraq’s sovereignty and independence.

2. Iraq wants peace, not another war

After two decades of war and terrorism, Iraq’s government has made it clear that it strongly opposes any new conflicts. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and his national security advisor Qasim al-Araji have repeatedly made this clear.

With elections approaching, Iraq’s focus is on stability, security, and rebuilding, not confrontation with the Zionist regime or anyone else.

3. No proof of an Iraqi attack plan

There is no credible evidence that the Iraqi resistance movement is preparing to fire missiles or send drones toward the Israeli regime. The idea of a coordinated Iraqi strike is unrealistic and makes no military sense. It is designed to give the United States and the occupying regime an excuse to attack Iraq and increase pressure on Iran.

4. Misrepresentation of Iranian contacts

Claims that Iran’s Quds Force chief General Qaani is directing Iraqi resistance groups are false. If General Qaani visits Iraq, he would meet government officials, not resistance leaders. The Zionist regime and its American allies are twisting normal diplomatic or security protocols into tales of “terror coordination” to support their narrative.

5. Exaggerated stories about the resistance

The claim that Kataib Hezbollah, a unit of the Popular Mobilization Forces, controls long-range drones aimed at the Israeli regime is also false. The group has no interest in igniting new tensions, especially after assurances by the government in Baghdad that U.S. occupation forces are leaving Iraq. These exaggerated allegations serve only to make Iraq appear like a threat and justify new acts of aggression by the United States and the occupying regime.

The Real purpose behind the propaganda

The Zionist regime’s claim of an “eastern front” is pure warmongering. By fabricating a threat from Iraq, the Israeli regime and its American allies hope to justify attacks against Iraqi sovereignty, interfere in the Arab country’s upcoming elections, and destabilize Iran’s borders. The goal is to keep the region divided and under American control.

The truth is simple: Iraq’s armed forces will answer to Baghdad, not Tehran. Iraq like Iran, seeks peace, not war. And military experts say there is no credible sign of any plan to attack the Israeli regime.

This Zionist propaganda is not about defense; it is about creating an excuse for another round of aggression by the occupying regime and its American sponsor.

