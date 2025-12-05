‘The Land of Legends’ unveiled at National Museum ceremony

TEHRAN – The unveiling ceremony of the book “Iran, The Land of Legends” was held on Tuesday evening at the National Museum.

The event, part of the longstanding cultural series “Bukhara Nights,” attracted an enthusiastic audience of cultural enthusiasts, scholars, and photographers, underscoring the public's keen interest in Iran's rich heritage.

The ceremony featured remarks by prominent figures including Dr. Jebrael Nokandeh, the director-general of the National Museum of Iran; Fereidoun Biglari, the museum's cultural deputy; heritage photographer Herbert Karim-Masihi; the book's author, Davood Vakilzadeh; and noted cultural figure Ali Dehbashi. The program culminated in the official unveiling of the book, celebrated by the author alongside the gathered guests.

In his keynote address, Nokandeh hailed the publication as a monumental cultural achievement. He described the moment as one of great pride for the National Museum, an institution whose core mission is to narrate Iran's glorious past. Nokandeh expressed profound admiration for Vakilzadeh, whose decades of dedicated work have produced a series of publications that collectively piece together the vast and magnificent puzzle of Iran's historical, cultural, and natural landscape.

He also elaborated that “Iran, The Land of Legends” represents the culmination of this lifelong journey. This large-format, published in Persian, English, and a separate volume in Spanish—is intentionally crafted for a global audience, reflecting a deep understanding of worldwide interest in ancient Iranian civilization.

Moreover, Nokandeh underlined the profound connection between the book and the Museum, noting that its early chapters on pre-history and myth are richly illustrated with images of iconic artifacts from the National Museum's own collection. This deliberate choice, he stated, creates a powerful dialogue between the contemporary art of photography and ancient heritage.

The Museum director further articulated that true heritage preservation extends beyond safeguarding objects in vaults and display cases; it necessitates actively introducing and conveying their meaning to present and future generations. He asserted that this book fulfills that vital role by acting as a “mobile museum,” a reliable visual reference that carries the essence of Iran’s grandeur into homes and libraries worldwide. He praised the volume as a successful model of interdisciplinary collaboration, blending professional photography, historical research, and elegant design.

In conclusion, Dr. Nokandeh expressed his hope that “Iran, The Land of Legends” would serve as a timeless cultural ambassador, conveying messages of Iran's beauty, peace, and profound civilizational depth to every corner of the globe.

