Ilami artisans participate in handicraft exhibition in Iraq

TEHRAN--Ilami artisans have recently participated in a handicraft exhibition in the Iraqi city of Kut, Wasit province, said Head of Ilam Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department Farzad Sharifi.

He added that the exhibit was held with the participation of Ilami artisans and was welcomed by the visitors, Miras Aria (CHTN) reported.

Sharifi also said that a group of artists, cultural activists and handicraft enthusiasts visited the exhibition.

Various works from different fields such as pottery, carpets, leather, traditional jewelry and local handwoven carpets were exhibited to the public in this event, he added.

Sharifi stated that last week, the handicraft exhibition was held in the city of Kut, simultaneously with the handicraft exhibition in the city of Al-Hay, Wasit province. Given the warm welcome of visitors, this edition of the exhibition continued on Thursday, he added.

He noted that this program aims to strengthen the cultural ties, introduce artistic capacities, and develop handicraft exchanges between Iran and Iraq.

Ilam province is a tribal region and its handicrafts specially embossed Kilim is famous nationally. The most important handicrafts of the province are wickerwork, coarse carpet, silk products, rug, felt carpet and wooden products. Ilam, like the other provinces of the country, has its own especial souvenirs like local chewing gum (the gum of Persian turpentine tree), local sweets and candy.

KD

