Tour guides visit South Khorasan attractions

TEHRAN— A number of tour guides of South Khorasan province have had a special tour known as FAM tour with the aim of getting to know and introduce the tourism potentials of the villages of Deyhuk district of Tabas city.

Announcing this, Mohammad Arab, the deputy head of South Khorasan Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Department said that the program was held for two days with the presence of 15 official guides of the province, adding that the participants visited the tourist village of Nayband and experienced firsthand the potentials of this beautiful village including Dig-e Rostam hot spring, the historical texture and agricultural fields and palm groves, the protected area, and the Mokshur Castle on the first day, Miras Aria (CHTN) reported.

Arab added that they became familiar with the customs, handicrafts, souvenirs, historical texture and natural and agricultural potentials of Esfandiar village on the second day.

He continued that finally, a meeting was held with the guides to review the problems and requests and use the guides' abilities to introduce the province's various capacities to help develop the domestic tourism.

Esfandiar village, a part of the Deyhuk district of Tabas city, South Khorasan province, has old terraced houses, water mills, handicrafts, and lush nature.

This year, the first saffron festival was held with the help of the locals and was well received.

He stated that this fam tour, which was implemented in cooperation with Cultural Heritage Department and local activists, provided an opportunity for the guides to become more familiar with the potential of this region for developing sustainable tourism.

He explained that FAM tour or FAM trip industry, which is also called familiarization tour, provides the opportunity for tourists from the provinces and countries of the target market to become closely acquainted with the realities of the target region, attractions, quality of services and security.

Therefore, one of the successful marketing techniques and tools is holding familiarization tours, which all leading countries in tourism are doing, he added.

These trips, which are mostly carried out by tourism activists, airline agencies and tour organizers, are attended by tourism industry experts, photographers, tour leaders, bloggers and journalists, and travel consultants, and recently through influencers, so that the tourist attractions of the region are introduced to the world by these people, he pointed out.

KD

