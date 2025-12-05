Chinese private sector shows growing interest in entering Iran’s market

TEHRAN – Iran’s Industrial Development and Renovation Organization (IDRO) has said is prepared to expand joint investments with Chinese companies in renewable energy, electric vehicles and rail industries, noting that Chinese private sector has shown growing interest in entering Iranian market, the head of the organization said during a meeting with Iran’s ambassador to China.

Farshad Moqimi highlighted Iran’s successful industrial partnerships with Chinese firms and said the 25-year Iran–China cooperation agreement provides a valuable framework for deepening technological and industrial ties.

He said IDRO has already collaborated with Chinese partners on three major projects: glass-fiber production, tire manufacturing and metro wagon construction. The organization, he added, is ready to broaden these collaborations into emerging sectors including renewables, electric mobility and rail equipment.

Moqimi stressed that advanced technology transfer is IDRO’s top priority in international partnerships, noting that cooperation with Chinese technology companies could address this strategic need. He also called on Iran’s embassy in Beijing to help streamline direct engagement between IDRO and Chinese industrial and tech firms.

Iran’s ambassador to China, Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli, welcomed IDRO’s plans and said the long-term cooperation document serves as a roadmap for expanding bilateral ties.

He noted that major Chinese corporations and private-sector companies are keen to enter the Iranian market, adding that the embassy will facilitate effective links between IDRO and Chinese industry to support future joint projects.

