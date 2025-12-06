“Fear of Others” published in Persian

TEHRAN – The Persian translation of the book “Fear of Others” written by Christophe André, Patrick Légeron, and Antoine Pelissolo has been released in the bookstores across Iran.

Simin Ramezani has translated the book and Qoqnoos Publishing House has brought it out in 328 pages, ILNA reported.

Originally published in 1995, the book was completely revised and corrected in 2022 in its third edition. It has been translated into German, Italian, Greek, Portuguese, Romanian, Japanese, and Korean so far.

The book developed all the work Christophe André and Patrick Légeron were doing at Sainte-Anne Hospital to help patients suffering from excessive social anxiety.

Aimed at both caregivers and patients, it helped raise awareness of a condition, social phobia, which had previously been neglected by doctors and psychologists. It also showed how shyness could ruin the lives of many people.

Given its incredible longevity (it has remained the reference book on this subject for over 25 years), and due to the evolution of social anxiety, due to the evolution of society itself (social networks in particular), the authors have decided to publish a new, fully updated edition, in association with our colleague and friend Professor Antoine Pelissolo, who is today the best French expert on these difficulties.

Stage fright, shyness, social phobia, obsession with blushing: our fears of others are now more frequent and more painful than ever. Teleworking and virtual meetings have pushed the most vulnerable to favor screens and reduce real exchanges; social networks have facilitated harassment; the cult of self-image has reinforced the doubts and complexes that push us to avoid the gaze of others.

The readers will find in this book everything they need to understand the mechanisms of social fears, and above all, all the means (self-work, medication, or psychotherapy) to gradually succeed in freeing themselves from them.

Christophe André, a psychiatrist and former practitioner at Sainte-Anne Hospital in Paris, is an author read and recognized worldwide, notably for Imperfect, Free and Happy and Self-Esteem, which are bestsellers.

Patrick Légeron, psychiatrist, founder of the Stimulus firm, expert in psychological health at work, lecturer at Sciences Po Paris, is the author of a great success: Stress at Work. A Health Issue.

Antoine Pelissolo is a psychiatrist, head of department at Henri-Mondor University Hospital in Créteil, and professor of medicine at Paris-Est Créteil University. He is the author of “Ne plus rougir” and “Accepter le regard des autres,” an important book.

SS/