Audiobook of “Wilf the Mighty Worrier Rescues the Dinosaurs” available for Persian listeners 

TEHRAN- An audiobook of the Persian edition of British screenwriter and author Georgia Pritchett’s “Wilf the Mighty Worrier Rescues the Dinosaurs” has been released by Ketab Park, which is also the publisher of the Persian print edition of the book.

Narrated by Bahman Vakhshour, the audiobook features the voices of Sahar Hosseini, Hasti Sadeqi, Yasaman Ghadirpour and Arya and Ilia Vakhshour.

Translated by Lida Hadi, “Wilf the Mighty Worrier Rescues the Dinosaurs” is the fifth installment in the "Wilf the Mighty Worrier" story series, following four previously released audiobooks. The series revolves around a young boy named Wilf, who, along with his sister, embarks on extraordinary adventures.

The story begins by introducing Wilf, a dreamy and timid boy with an extensive list of fears—from skeletons and dark nights to enormous dinosaurs. His younger sister is a dinosaur enthusiast who even knows the names of the strange creatures. Their mother suggests a visit to the Dinosaur Museum.

Despite his fears, Wilf agrees and prepares himself with a helmet and black mustard glasses to confront his anxieties. Along the way, their mischievous friend Alan and his dog, Kevin Phillips, join the group.

At the museum, strange events unfold, leading to Alan’s invention of a time machine. The unintended journey takes them first to the court of Henry VIII and then into the age of dinosaurs. The children encounter real dinosaurs and even befriend a Tyrannosaurus rex.

Using a guidebook titled "How to Overcome Your Fears," Wilf endeavors to conquer his fears and, with the help of his new friends, finds a way back home. Throughout the adventure, Wilf learns that bravery isn’t just about not being afraid; it’s about facing fears and helping others.

With a duration of approximately two hours and two minutes, the production of “Wilf the Mighty Worrier Rescues the Dinosaurs” was overseen by Bahman Vakhshour, with editing by Hasti Sadeqi.

