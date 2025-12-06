Hadid-110: IRGC Ground Force fields new jet-powered suicide UAV

TEHRAN – The “Hadid-110” drone, known within the IRGC Ground Force structure as “Dalahu,” has been developed as a suicide UAV with a stealth-oriented platform and jet propulsion.

The most important distinction between the Hadid-110 and the previous generation of suicide drones is the use of a jet engine. Propeller-driven UAVs, although economical and simple, suffer from a fundamental weakness against modern air defense systems: long time of flight and limited speed.

Relying on its jet engine, the Hadid-110 significantly reduces the time needed to reach its target—an element that directly limits the enemy’s window for detection, tracking, and engagement. In air defense logic, every second of delay in issuing a warning translates into a reduced probability of successfully destroying the target.

According to published information, the airframe of the Hadid-110 has been designed with an eye to reducing radar cross-section. The use of faceted angles and a simple but purposeful geometry shows that the designers did not focus solely on speed; “survivability in a defended environment” has also been a key consideration.

The combination of partial stealth and high speed means this drone is detected at a shorter distance from the target—a distance that may not be sufficient for effective engagement.

The Hadid-110’s rocket-assisted launch method is another of its strengths. This approach frees the drone from dependence on a runway or complex launch pad. As a result, operational units can deploy it from various geographical locations without requiring special infrastructure preparation.

This feature reduces the likelihood of the launch site being detected and increases operational flexibility on the battlefield—a vital factor in asymmetric warfare.

The Hadid-110 has been designed for a specific mission: penetrating layers of air defense and destroying sensitive targets. These targets can include air defense systems, command centers, radars, or critical infrastructure.

In combat doctrine, eliminating or weakening the enemy’s air defenses paves the way for other offensive assets. In other words, such a drone can play the role of a “path-opener” in complex operations.

The “Hadid-110,” equipped with a jet engine, was unveiled last year, during a meeting between the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and a group of scientists, officials, and specialists from the defense industry.

This UAV was employed in the five-day anti-terrorism exercise “Sahand-2025,” which began on 10 Azar in East Azerbaijan Province with the participation of 10 member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and several observer countries, where its use attracted considerable attention.

The formal delivery of the Hadid-110 to the IRGC Ground Force indicates that this system has passed the testing phase and entered the operational cycle.

With its suitable range and effective warhead, this drone can serve as a fast, precision weapon in a variety of defensive and offensive scenarios—scenarios in which time is the decisive factor on the battlefield.