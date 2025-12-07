South Korea's positive signal to Isfahan's economy

TEHRAN- During his visit to Isfahan Province, South Korean Ambassador to Iran Kim Junpyo paid a visit to the Isfahan Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture, where he met with Amir Keshani, the chamber's president. They discussed expanding cooperation between South Korea and Isfahan.

In the meeting with the Isfahan Chamber’s president, the South Korean envoy said: “I had heard so much about Isfahan, so I really wanted to see its historical tradition and culture, and also the developed industrial conditions here. I wanted to hear about them, while meeting all of you.”

Amir Keshani, the chamber's president, for his part emphasized that Isfahan is known for its excellence in many industrial fields and ranks first in Iran in several sectors.

The South Korean ambassador also participated in the Businesses Meeting to Explore Trade and Investment Opportunities in Isfahan and South Korea. The meeting examined the industrial, economic, tourism, and cultural capacities of both sides, as well as avenues for expanding joint cooperation. Emphasis was placed on the need to strengthen mutual understanding, increase trade exchanges, develop technological cooperation, and create new opportunities for tourism and investment between Isfahan and South Korea.

Amir Keshani, the president of the Isfahan Chamber, highlighted Isfahan's unique characteristics in history, art, architecture, and culture, stating: "The people of this city, through perseverance and extensive effort, have created valuable capacities for developing economic relations."

Emphasizing the history of cooperation between Isfahan merchants and South Korean economic actors, he added: "The export of foodstuffs, chemicals, steel, and some other goods from Isfahan to Korea, and the import of paper products and medical equipment from Korea, exemplify this cooperation."

Keshani described the broad presence of Isfahan's economic actors at the meeting as indicative of serious interest in expanding relations and said: "The Isfahan Chamber is fully prepared to host Korean trade delegations. Isfahan's exhibition events should be introduced to Korean merchants to provide more opportunities for interaction."

Kim Junpyo, the South Korean ambassador to Iran, expressed his pleasure at being in Isfahan, describing the city as "a symbol of Iran's history, culture, and civilization," and said: "Visiting Isfahan has been a long-standing wish of mine. From the earliest textile industries to steel, refineries, automobiles, and knowledge-based companies, this city plays a strategic role in the country's economy."

Referring to the similar industrial paths of the two countries, he stated: "Combining Isfahan's powerful industrial capacities with South Korea's experience in digital transformation could create a new wave of global economic cooperation. Korean companies usually prefer cooperation with Iranian government institutions, but with increased understanding, cooperation with the private sector will also expand."

The South Korean ambassador to Iran emphasized that increasing interaction and familiarity between companies of the two countries is a prerequisite for expanding sustainable cooperation.

“I believe the future potential for cooperation is enormous. I hope this session marks the beginning of our future cooperation”, the envoy emphasized.

MA