5,000 National Housing Movement units to be ready for delivery by March 2026

TEHRAN- The managing director of New Towns Development Company announced the company's readiness to deliver 5,000 units of the National Housing Movement Plan by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2026), stating: “Approximately 52,000 National Housing Movement units in these towns have achieved over 50 percent physical progress.”

Shahram Maleki noted the average physical progress of National Housing Movement units in new towns has risen significantly from 18 percent to 36 percent since the beginning of the 14th administration.

Maleki, who is also the deputy minister of transport and urban development, further stated: “Currently, among the ongoing National Housing Movement units in new towns, about 25,700 units have over 70 percent physical progress, and more than 25,000 National Housing Movement units in new towns have between 50 percent and 70 percent physical progress.”

According to him, the plan of the New Towns Development Company is to deliver five thousand residential units of the National Housing Movement by the end of this year.

Maleki, recalling that one of the conditions for the success of housing projects is the cooperation of banks, explained: There is still potential for further utilization of projects, but cooperation and collaboration from service-providing agencies, including water and sewage and electricity, are needed.

MA