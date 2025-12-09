Tehran to host 4th Eurasia trade exhibition in February 2026

TEHRAN – Iran will host the fourth Eurasia International Trade Exhibition from February 1 to 4, 2026, an event that officials say is designed to maximize the benefits of the free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and draw strong participation from member states’ delegations and private-sector representatives.

Amir Roshan, deputy head of the Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), told a coordination meeting that this year’s exhibition has been structured to highlight regional economic cooperation and ensure high-level attendance. He said hosting costs for official delegations and chambers of commerce representatives from EAEU member states will be covered under existing protocols and approved budgets to encourage broad participation.

The first will focus on monetary and financial issues, an area he described as a priority for EAEU members.

The second will review the International North–South Transit Corridor (INSTC), which is expected to ease access for regional, European and Arab markets through Iran.

A third section will address export-related issues, including logistics challenges, with the aim of improving trade flows through common standards.

The fourth will highlight goods and services with comparative advantages, particularly in energy, healthcare and other high-value sectors.

Roshan said invitations have been sent to ministers and senior economic officials from regional countries, and about one hundred sixty companies have been invited to participate as exhibitors or visitors.

“Any company or delegation interested in joining the event will be supported by the TPO,” he said.

Referring to the impacts of the Iran–EAEU free trade agreement, Roshan said trade grew in the first half of the current year despite earlier concerns over potential declines.

“We not only avoided a drop in exports, but recorded significant growth in exchanges with Eurasian countries,” he said, adding that the agreement helped keep Iran’s trade balance from turning negative amid regional instability and wartime disruptions.

Roshan said the Foreign Ministry and the TPO are fully prepared to organize business-to-business meetings and facilitate procedures related to the event. He expressed hope that coordinated work across government agencies would help the exhibition advance Iran’s trade objectives with Eurasia.

EF/MA