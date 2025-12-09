‘Economic diplomacy should be prioritized in Iran’s embassy in Baku’

TEHRAN – Hossein Pirmoazen, head of the Iran–Azerbaijan Joint Chamber of Commerce, says Tehran’s embassy in Baku must be redefined with an economic mission at its core, arguing that revitalizing bilateral ties hinges on trade, investment and joint projects rather than political engagement.

Pirmoazen told the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) portal that relations between the two neighbors should move beyond the current period of stagnation and return to the more dynamic, cooperative era of previous years.

“This can only be achieved through the economy, not politics,” he said, urging a fundamental shift in how Iranian diplomacy approaches Azerbaijan.

He argued that the embassy in Baku must function as an economic driver—supporting traders, resolving commercial barriers, coordinating with domestic institutions, restoring suspended joint projects and providing analytical assessments of opportunities and risks in the Azerbaijani market.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi left Tehran for Baku on Sunday to discuss bilateral relations between Tehran and Baku and exchange views on regional and international developments.

Esmaeil Baqaai, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in Sunday’ press conference that Araghchi’s trip highlights the importance of Iran-Azerbaijan relations.

He emphasized: "Our relationship with Azerbaijan is extremely important. The two countries are neighbors, share the same religion and culture, and have deep historical ties."

Baqai added that these diplomatic visits aim to expand cooperation and contribute to understanding, peace, and stability in the Caucasus region, which is of great importance to Iran.

Over the past three decades, Iran-Azerbaijan relations have been a cornerstone of Tehran’s neighborhood policy. Their shared historical, cultural, and religious ties have created strong potential for cooperation.

During a meeting in Tehran on October 21, Araghchi held extensive talks with Khalaf Khalafov, special assistant to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. The discussions focused on ongoing collaboration, regional stability in the South Caucasus, and prospects for future cooperation across strategic sectors.

During the meeting, Araghchi stressed Tehran’s commitment to strengthening relations with Baku based on mutual respect, good neighborliness, and shared regional interests. “Iran’s policy is to develop and expand comprehensive relations with Azerbaijan and to remove any obstacles in this process,” he said, noting that geographic proximity, cultural ties, and common interests provide a natural foundation for lasting friendship.

On the broader regional context, Araghchi reiterated Iran’s position that peace and stability in the South Caucasus are essential for all countries in the region. He emphasized Tehran’s respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, rejected any external attempts to change regional borders, and underscored that diplomacy is the only way to resolve disputes.

EF/MA