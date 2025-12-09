Gevorgyan appreciates Iran for protecting cultural heritage of Armenians

TEHRAN--Chairwoman of the Tourism Committee of Armenia Lusine Gevorgyan has appreciated Iran for protecting cultural and historical heritages of Iranian Armenians.

Speaking at the fifth meeting of Iran-Armenia joint tourism technical committee which was held in Yerevan during December 7-9 and attended by Deputy Tourism Minister Anoushirvan Mohseni Bandpei, she considered the efforts of Iran’s Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts a successful example of managing shared cultural heritage, Miras Aria reported.

She emphasized strengthening tourism cooperation between the two countries.

Referring to the series of conservation, restoration and management measures taken to preserve the Armenian cultural heritage of Iran, she stated: “Iran has always had a responsible and valuable approach to preserving the Armenian heritage, which is an important part of the cultural history of this land. We deeply appreciate the efforts of Deputy Tourism Minister Mr. Mohseni Bandei, and the Ministry of Cultural Heritage to protect the historical churches.”

The historical Armenian churches registered on the UNESCO World Heritage List and National Heritage List of Iran were the main focus of discussion during the three-day meeting. They included the Church of St. Stephen in Jolfa, East Azarbaijan province, the Shepherd Church in the Aras region, the Church of Saint Mary in Jolfa, the Church of Sohrol and Qara Church (St. Thaddeus), one of the oldest churches in the world.

Emphasizing the global value of these collections, she said that Iran's restoration and conservation measures, especially in the churches of St. Thaddeus and St. Stephen, demonstrate the cultural commitment and respect that the people and government of Iran have for the cultural heritage of Iranian Armenians.

Also, Bandpei considered the extensive existence of historical monuments of the Armenians a unique opportunity for development of cultural tourism. He added: “From Jolfa and Aras to Urmia, from Tehran to Isfahan, the Armenian heritage of Iran, as a prominent part of the cultural identity of Iran, has the capacity to form a unique tourism route. This route can be a symbol of historical coexistence, peace, and cultural interaction between the two nations.”

Bandpei continued that the relationship between Iran and Armenia is not just a neighborhood, and the common cultural and historical border is an irreplaceable asset.

“We believe that preserving and introducing the cultural heritage of Iranian Armenians will be a step towards creating sustainable interactions, increasing tourist exchange, and strengthening people-to-people relations between the two countries.”

KD

